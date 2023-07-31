Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh called defensive lineman Kris Jenkins “the mutant of all mutants” and predicted he will be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Via The Athletic:

“He's the poster child for the ‘enthusiasm unknown to mankind,'” Harbaugh said. “…He's super explosive.”

Jenkins, who was an All-Big Ten honorable mention pick in 2022, will be a senior in 2023. He started all 14 games for the Wolverines this past season at defensive tackle and led their linemen with 54 tackles, including 3 1/2 for a loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Kris Jenkins is a very strong man. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds on Michigan football's roster. To some, he is already a first-round lock for the 2024 draft.

If Jenkins can have a big season, he may very well play himself into a high draft pick. Harbaugh predicted to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman Michigan football will break Georgia's record for most draft picks in a single season by a program.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harbaugh and the Wolverines are looking to win their third straight Big Ten championship. Michigan football is predicted to finish first in the conference by its media members.

The Wolverines advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal for the second straight year in 2022. Unfortunately for them, they lost a thriller of a game to TCU, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl.

Michigan football is yet to win a game in the College Football Playoff under Harbaugh, but if Jenkins and other players deliver on their expectations set by their coach, the Wolverines could have a good shot at reaching and winning a championship.