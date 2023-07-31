Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh anticipates his team will break the record for NFL Draft picks by a school in a single year. Via The Athletic:

“I think we'll have 20 guys picked (in the next NFL draft),” Harbaugh said. “I bet we beat that draft record. (Georgia) had 15 that year.”

Harbaugh referred to the 1994 draft, in which Georgia had 15 players selected. Michigan football's record for players picked in a single draft is 11 (2017).

Michigan football is coming off a 13-1 season. It won the Big Ten Championship Game and advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal for the second straight season.

The Wolverines are predicted by Big Ten media to advance to the conference championship game again with a No. 1 ranking.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be draft-eligible after the 2023 season. The Wolverines have several offensive linemen who could be picked, including Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent and Trente Jones. Harbaugh also believes two of his running backs, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and tight end A.J. Barner will be selected.

Athlon Sports says the Wolverines should be favored to advance to the four-team playoff for the third straight year.

“The offense will be just as physical and dangerous on the ground, and the defense should be just as strong, if not better,” the site read. “Throw in another easy non-conference schedule and the fact that UM gets Ohio State in Ann Arbor, and the road is paved for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines to continue their recent Big Ten dominance.”

The Wolverines will open their season Sept. 2 versus East Carolina. Harbaugh is suspended for the first four games of the season for alleged false statements made to the NCAA in response to recruiting violations.