In the eyes of Brady Quinn, Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension is a blessing in disguise.

Quinn played football for Notre Dame, one of Michigan football's fiercest rivals, from 2003 to 2006. He weighed in on Harbaugh's suspension as a guest on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Sunday, per The Spun's Kevin Parrish, Jr.

“I actually think this could be one of those things that's like a galvanizing opportunity for the players to kind of rally around one another and take over control and really responsibility for this team, for this year, and in the locker room without Jim Harbaugh being there on game day,” Quinn said.

Brady Quinn's words on the Jim Harbaugh suspension have been prophetic

It seems Quinn's words have been prophetic so far. Michigan defensive end Kris Jenkins poured out his sentiments on his coach's impending suspension last week.

“If he's not there in person, and he's definitely going to be there in spirit for sure,” Jenkins said last week. “We're going to represent that and play the way he's made us.”

On the other hand, Michigan running back Blake Corum feels Harbaugh's suspension could “light a fire” in him and his teammates.

Harbaugh is facing a possible four-game suspension for alleged recruiting violations. He will sit out home games against the East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, and Rutgers football teams during his suspension.

Michigan football is gunning for its third consecutive Big Ten title this season. However, the Wolverines will begin their 2023 NCAA campaign without Harbaugh calling the shots.

Harbaugh is entering his ninth season as Michigan football's head coach. He has amassed a 74-25 (.747) win-loss record since the 2015 NCAA season. He will be on the sidelines for the highly-anticipated matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular-season finale on November 25.

Can Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football beat Ohio State for a third consecutive year? Stay tuned.