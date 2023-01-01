By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

In their biggest contest of the season, the Michigan Wolverines came out flat against TCU, as the Horned Frogs clinched a dramatic 51-45 win in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff national title game.

TCU opened up the scoring in the early stages of the first quarter via a 41-yard pick-six from Bud Clark, and the Big 12 side did not look back from there. TCU never once trailed in the matchup, as the Horned Frogs scored an astounding seven total touchdowns against the reigning Big Ten champions.

For Michigan, miscues on offense coupled with the forgettable performance from its rush defense marred its showing on the day. The Wolverines turned the ball over three times and allowed 488 total yards to the Max Duggan-led TCU offense.

The postseason woes for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh have continued.

Michigan now holds a 1-6 record in bowl games in the Jim Harbaugh era. Overall, the Wolverines have allowed an average of 36.7 points per game in their last five bowl contests.

Michigan is 1-6 SU and ATS in bowl games under Jim Harbaugh 😬 pic.twitter.com/FlV6pH81Un — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 1, 2023

Michigan’s season has now come to an end, and on the other hand, TCU will go on to meet the winner of the 2022 Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.