By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football team were thrust into the headlines once again as the NCAA carries out an investigation into the program for multiple rules violations. Harbaugh himself is facing a Level I violation for failing to cooperate with investigators, sources told Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

Michigan football is under investigation for Level II violations, ones that tend to be considered minor.

The Michigan football violations include allegedly using too many coaches at practice sessions, meeting with a pair of recruits during a COVID-19 dead period and viewing player workouts on a video feed.

Jim Harbaugh’s Level I violation alleges that he misled NCAA investigators when asked about the Wolverines’ Level II violations.

The NCAA has a draft of a notice of allegations, which will open a 90-day window on the case before official notice is provided, reports Wetzel.

Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the NFL, with a report indicating that it’s a “done deal” that he would leave Michigan if he was offered an NFL job.

He has reportedly expressed interest and even discussed the Carolina Panthers head coaching vacancy with owner David Tepper.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos reportedly reached out to the veteran head coach.

Could Jim Harbaugh’s investigation be motivating him to pursue opportunities outside of Michigan football with more of a gusto than usual?

That’s unclear, though the timing is certainly interesting.

Jim Harbaugh released a statement through the university on Thursday, saying that he “expects” to be the head coach of Michigan football in 2023.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out.