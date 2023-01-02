By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Multiple sources reportedly told The Athletic that head coach Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan football for the NFL if offered a coaching job. Harbaugh has led Michigan to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons. His coaching prowess has reportedly drawn the interest of a number of NFL teams. He’s been linked to the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

A source that is reportedly close to Harbaugh said that it is likely a “done deal” if he receives an NFL offer, per The Athletic.

“I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer,” the source said.

Michigan football fans may be upset if Jim Harbaugh leaves based on comments the coach made during the 2022 season.

“I think the people are going to be happy to know that I’ll be enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023,” Harbaugh previously said in response to reports that NFL teams were looking to hire him.

Many college coaches struggle in the pro ranks. However, Jim Harbaugh has a track record of NFL success. He previously coached the San Francisco 49ers and led them to the Super Bowl. Harbaugh’s initial decision to leave the Niners after 4 seasons caught many around the NFL world by surprise.

He’s continued to find success with Michigan football. It will be interesting to see how the Wolverines fare in 2023 if Harbaugh ends up leaving the school.

Nothing is set in stone as of yet. There is still a chance that Jim Harbaugh returns to Michigan. But based on this latest report, it seems likely that the head coach will take his talents to the NFL.