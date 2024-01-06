Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks on his future with the program and potential NFL return in 2024.

Michigan football is on the verge of securing its first National Title since 1997, set to face the Washington Huskies on Monday. While the Wolverines have endured much success this season behind star players on the field, much of the attention has gone to head coach Jim Harbaugh. Whether it's a scandal or rumors surrounding a potential NFL return, the spotlight lies on Harbaugh. He hasn't been too vocal about his future with Michigan football, but he vows to change that after the National Title game.

“I’ll gladly talk about the future next week and a future – I hope to have one, how about that? Yes, I hope to have one,” said Harbaugh, per Brett McMurphy at Action Network.

Harbaugh has a history in the NFL, holding previous coaching jobs in the professional landscape while continuing to have ties with his brother John Harbaugh, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. With a couple of openings in the NFL world, Harbaugh may have his choice on where he wants to coach. There will likely be multiple teams with a vacant head coaching gig that chooses to interview Harbaugh for the position.

If Michigan football were to win the National Title, this could mean Harbaugh chooses to stay in college football to defend his track or leave college football at the very top. College football continues to change year after year, in terms of the CFP, NIL, and transfer portal. An old-school coach like Harbaugh may be looking to make the NFL move, with so many restrictions and clauses in college football.