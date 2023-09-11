The Michigan football team will complete their three game quest without coach Jim Harbaugh when they take on Bowling Green this weekend, but the suspension hasn't prevented him from discussing the matchup during the week.

The Harbaugh family has extensive ties to Bowling Green with Jim's parents meeting during their time there in the early 1960's. Jim's father, Jack, later became a head coach at Western Kentucky and paved the way for both of his son's successes as NFL and NCAAF coaches.

“My mom and dad met in english class at BG, there's a picture of my dad on the bench wearing his No. 13, and my mom behind him as a cheerleader,” Harbaugh explained to the press, per Mark Kunz of BCSN.

Jack has been warning his son Jim about Bowling Green coming in and pulling an upset against the Wolverines during the suspension, as the Michigan coach will miss the final game of three-game hiatus. Jim had previously brought his father onto the staff in the offseason as assistant head coach, and he will continue to help the team during this contest against his alma mater.

“My dad has been right there now for a couple weeks saying Bowling Green is going to come up here and kick your a**, so we got that as well,” Jim Harbaugh finished.

The Wolverines will host the Falcons as a 40-point favorite per FanDuel Sportsbook, with the oddsmakers not giving the visitors the same chance that the elder Harbaugh is. Michigan is looking to put the entire suspension saga behind them after this last game, and enter the conference schedule with all of the pieces back together.