The Michigan football team began the season with an easy victory over East Carolina as Jim Harbaugh served the first game of his three-game suspension. The offense, even without offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, looked good, and quarterback JJ McCarthy got off to a good start.

After the win, Harbaugh spoke about the Wolverines quarterback's performance, per Zach Shaw of 247Sports.

‘Jim Harbaugh says JJ McCarthy was “magnificent.” Says the junior has more ownership of the offense than a year ago: “Understanding the offense, coaching it to other players. A good step one.”'

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the opener, McCarthy finished 26-of-30 for 280 yards with three touchdowns and zero sacks. All three touchdown passes went to Roman Wilson, and the Wolverines took a commanding 30-0 lead entering the fourth quarter.

With Kirk Campbell calling the plays due to Sherrone Moore serving his one-game suspension, the offense didn't skip a beat against the lowly Pirates team in Ann Arbor on Saturday. But, as Harbaugh mentions, it was encouraging to see the progress early on for McCarthy.

If the Wolverines want to return to the College Football Playoff, McCarhy will need to take a step forward, and it helps to have a talented running back such as Blake Corum back healthy.

Michigan has an easy schedule until Big Ten play, with the next two games being at home against UNLV and Bowling Green before facing Rutgers in the first Big Ten matchup of the season. Even without Harbaugh and Moore, it was so far so good for the Michigan offense and QB JJ McCarthy.