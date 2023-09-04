Although Jim Harbaugh missed Michigan football's season opener due to a suspension, he was honored by both Wolverines players and fans before and during the game. Harbaugh was asked about Michigan's gestures during the contest during a press conference Monday, per Zach Shaw of 247Sports and CBS Sports.

“Jim Harbaugh said Saturday was ‘a good day.' Enjoyed feeling ‘the love' from his players and the Michigan faithful,” Shaw reported.

Michigan defeated East Carolina 30-3 despite Harbaugh's absence. The Wolverines performed well on both offense and defense. QB JJ McCarthy went 26-30 through the air to go along with 280 yards and three passing touchdowns. RB Blake Corum added 73 yards and a touchdown in the lopsided affair. WR Roman Wilson reeled in all three touchdown receptions while recording 78 total yards and six catches in the game.

Michigan found a way to take care of business without their head coach, but it was clear Jim Harbaugh was missed.

Harbaugh was also asked what makes a good coach during his press conference. His answer certainly helps describe why players and fans are so fond of him.

“Be the guardian of victory is probably the number one job you have,” Harbaugh told reporters, via Alejandro Zúñiga of 247Sports. “Making sure the decisions you're making are are complementary on all three phases. There is no offense. There is no defense. It's a we-fense.”

The Wolverines will look to pick up another victory in their next contest amid Jim Harbaugh's absence on Saturday in a clash against UNLV. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST.