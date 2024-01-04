Michigan football is set to take on Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Here are four bold predictions.

Michigan football is coming off of the program's biggest win in over two decades after knocking off Nick Saban and Alabama football in the Rose Bowl. Now, they will be given a chance to slay the ‘purple demons' from last season (a playoff loss to TCU) in a matchup against the Washington football team.

It's a matchup of #1 vs. #2. Both teams are 14-0 which could make this one of the most viewed College Football Playoff National Champion Games in history.

Here is how you can watch the game, if you've been wondering. The Wolverines will take the field on Monday, January 8 with more respect from opposing coaches who admitted they underrated Michigan football recently.

Recently, Fox Sports 1 host and former Texas Longhorns player Emmanuel Acho called the game a matchup of an immovable object (Michigan's defense) vs. the unstoppable force (Washington's offense).

Let's dive into the details of how this game will go down with four bold predictions for Michigan football vs. the Huskies:

1. Blake Corum Will Rush For Two or More Touchdowns-

Corum passed former Michigan and NFL star Anthony Thomas for first place on Michigan's all-time rushing list with a game-sealing TD vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

It was the second straight game vs. a top 10 caliber program that Corum basically took it upon himself to carry the team on his back late in the game. He also scored against Ohio State shortly after All-American guard Zak Zinter went down with a broken leg, calming and exciting the Michigan Stadium crowd in the process.

Washington football has played great all season, but they haven't seen a rushing attack like Michigan's, or a running back like Corum, who has the lower body strength of an NFL All-Pro running back in a deceptively powerful, low-to-the-ground frame.

Expect Corum to go for at least two TDs on the biggest stage vs. Michigan's Pac-12 (soon to be Big Ten) foes.

2. Michigan Will Intercept Michael Penix Jr.-

Penix Jr. is a Heisman finalist who threw the football as well as any quarterback we've seen in years vs. Texas en route to a 37-31 victory.

Michigan's pass defense is a different animal entirely from what Penix Jr. saw this past Monday.

The Michigan DB room is led by Will Johnson and graduate student Mike Sainristil; both of whom are big play machines. Rod Moore, Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson and Keon Sabb round out the deepest and best secondary in the country. Michigan football's defensive backfield has a knack for being around the ball at all times and creating turnovers.

They will challenge Washington's receivers step-for-step and make big plays including an interception, or two, or three against Penix Jr., whom the Wolverines played against previously when he was at Indiana.

3. JJ McCarthy Will Play His Best Game-

McCarthy put up 45 points against TCU last season in a game that became a shootout.

He also made costly errors against a talented Horned Frogs defense.

Against Washington football, expect McCarthy to play his best game. That could mean putting up over 300 yards. It could mean scrambling for key first downs and helping the Michigan offense possess the ball. It could mean becoming the maestro of the run game and making key passes when the Wolverines need them as he did vs. Alabama football.

McCarthy has the poise Michigan football needs to win the whole shebang. Now it's up to him to prove it on the biggest stage.

Penix Jr. will bring out the best in McCarthy and the Wolverines offense, who know they must play better than they did against Alabama to win the game.

4. Michigan Will Win, and Cover the Spread-

Michigan has thrived with a ‘Michigan Vs. Everybody' mentality this entire season.

The test on Monday will be to play poised, calm, and to play to win the game rather than ‘not to lose the game' against a fired up Washington team with a chip on their collective shoulders.

Michigan football has overcome adversity all season, missing their superstar coach Jim Harbaugh for almost half of it yet passing each test with flying colors.

The time is now for McCarthy, Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to steal the show.

Expect Michigan's suddenly fired up defensive line of Braiden McGregor, Mason Graham, Kris Jenkins and Kenneth Grant to make life tough on Washington football's talented offensive line, sacking Penix Jr. at least three times.

Michigan wins this game by a final score of 24 to 17, handing Coach Harbaugh his first ever NCAA Title and bringing Michigan football back to a place of national prominence, and dominance, in the process.