National Football League Hall-of-Famer and Michigan alum Steve Hutchinson has thrown down the gauntlet.

Michigan football is on top of the college football world after its 27-20 overtime win over Alabama football at the Rose Bowl. For the Wolverines to keep their spot, they'll have to take down the upstart Washington football Huskies on Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Recently, a set of bold Michigan football predictions for the title game was revealed. Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh responded to ‘Rumorville' questions presented to him by reporters.

On Tuesday, a NFL Hall-of-Famer and former Michigan football great fired a warning shot to ‘excuse makers' and ‘sh– talkers' ahead of the big game in Texas.

Steve Hutchinson's NSFW Michigan Take

Hutchinson is a former Minnesota Vikings offensive guard widely regarded as one of the best interior linemen in NFL and Big Ten college football history.

He lashed out at Michigan football haters on his X account on Tuesday during the news cycle surrounding his favorite program's biggest win since 1997.

WE ARE MICHIGAN!!!!!

Let the sh$t talkers, talk.

Let the excuse makers, make excuses.

143 years of tradition has your back, @UMichFootball , finish what you started. #GoBlue — Steve Hutchinson (@HutchSevenSix) January 3, 2024

Michigan Football's Toughest Task vs. Washington

For Michigan football to win the big game on Monday, they will need to slow down superstar Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr.

Penix Jr. plays behind a stout offensive line that has given up the fourth-least sacks in the NCAA and is thought to be one of the best units in the nation if not the best.

Michigan's offensive line meanwhile has played well for most of the season. The Wolverines' offensive line has given up the 28th least amount of sacks on the season according to official NCAA statistics from NCAA.com.

The Wolverines' defensive line sacked Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe five times in the first half during Monday's Rose Bowl.

Now, the battle for the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy begins, starting with practice preparations this week in the two teams' respective home states.