Jim Harbaugh recently professed his love for Michigan football at a coaches clinic. But he declined to discuss the swirling rumors linking him to the NFL, per Aaron McMann of mlive.com.

Harbaugh has been connected to NFL teams such as the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers. People close to Harbaugh believe he will take an NFL job if offered a contract. But Harbaugh has continued to affirm the notion that he will return to Michigan in 2023.

“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Jim Harbaugh said previously.

Michigan University president Santa Ono released a statement amid Harbaugh’s uncertainty, per Ono’s Twitter account.

“I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach. Warde Manuel and I both want to see Jim Harbaugh stay as the head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines.”

Jim Harbaugh has found success during his tenure at Michigan. He’s led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons. Additionally, he’s led Michigan to crucial victories over rival Ohio State in each of those years.

But Harbaugh also found success in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance before taking the Michigan job. He’s proven that he can coach at a high level in both the NFL and college ranks.

It will be interesting to see what his future holds. We will continue to provide Jim Harbaugh coaching updates as they are made available.