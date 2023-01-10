By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed.

Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since 2015, leading the Wolverines to a 99-74 record. While he announced he will return to Michigan in 2023, Harbaugh is still planning on interviewing with Denver. If that interview will go well, some of Harbaugh’s biggest acquaintances expect him to become the Broncos’ next head coach, via Mike Sando of The Athletic.

“He will flat go to Denver,” an anonymous former Harbaugh associate predicted. “He is not thinking about any of that stuff. He will just go take it, in my opinion. He thought he was going to get the Vikings job last year and it didn’t happen.

Harbaugh did in fact interview with the Vikings last season before Minnesota hired Kevin O’Connell. Before going to Michigan, Harbaugh spent four years as the 49ers’ head coach. San Francisco held an overall 44-19-1 record during his tenure and were NFC Champions in 2012.

The Denver Broncos present an interesting challenge for Jim Harbaugh. While Denver had a rough 5-12 season, they still have pieces to build around. Quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his worst seasons as a professional, but he is still a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. While they don’t have their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Denver does have a modest $12 million in cap space; 18th in the NFL.

Harbaugh seems to be itching for another NFL opportunity. If the Broncos offer him their head coaching position, it seems like Harbaugh will take it.