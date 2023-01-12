Sources told ESPN that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh “has been engaged” with the Denver Broncos, ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel wrote in a Thursday article.

The interest may not come at an ideal time for the Wolverines.

“This strong interest from Denver comes at a time when Michigan can’t act on any instincts to secure Harbaugh for an NFL-caliber salary,” Thamel wrote. “Harbaugh made more than $7 million this year, a right-sizing of a deal after they cut his salary when Michigan went 2-4 during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. That’s $2.5 million less than the scuffling Mel Tucker, who didn’t make a bowl after his contract reset the market.”

Michigan football may be unlikely to issue him a new contract until there is some clarity with a case involving a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators, wrote Thamel. It could take weeks before Michigan all sides could work out a newly-negotiated solution.

Thamel wrote about the rumors at the same time he wrote Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was close to being named the President and CEO of the Chicago Bears.

“The Warren process will likely play out faster than Harbaugh’s,” Thamel wrote. “But the din will continue as the potential opening of two of the Big Ten’s marquee positions loom.”

Jim Harbaugh went 74-25 with the Wolverines since he was hired to be the team’s head coach in 2015, according to Sports Reference. He helped guide Michigan to a win in the Citrus Bowl during his first year before going on a six-bowl losing streak from 2016-2022.

The Broncos recently interviewed former Stanford head football coach David Shaw, who took Harbaugh’s place as the Cardinals’ 34th lead coach after Harbaugh left for a job with the San Francisco 49ers in early 2011.

“Since the day I started coaching, this is the job I knew I wanted, and the day is finally there,” Shaw said in 2011. “I wanted this to be my last head-coaching interview ever.”