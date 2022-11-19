Published November 19, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Michigan Wolverines received a scare from the Illinois Fighting Illini in their last game prior to their confrontation with the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the game by a 19-17 margin. However, the big issue for the Wolverines was a knee injury suffered by star running back Blake Corum.

A significant play here: Blake Corum loses fumble and leaves game with injury. Let's hope the star Michigan RB is OK. pic.twitter.com/AaRQ7nwAXg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022

The initial reports after the game indicated that the running back suffered no structural damage. “We’ll see where it is tomorrow,” said Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Later reports out of the locker room indicated that Corum had suffered a bruise to his left knee. The injury occurred late in the first half. Corum was able to return to the field with his teammates at the start of the second half, but he had just 1 carry in the final 30 minutes.

Corum rushed for 108 yards on 18 carries and scored Michigan’s lone touchdown in the game.

The Wolverines trailed 17-10 late in the third quarter after Chase Edwards ran 37 yards for an Illinois touchdown. Michigan was able to mount a comeback based on the right leg of PK Jake Moody, who kicked 3 fourth-quarter field goals. The last was a 35-yarder with 9 seconds remaining that provided the winning margin.

Michigan improved to 11-0 with the victory and will meet Ohio State next Saturday for the Big Ten’s East Division title and a likely spot in the College Football Playoff. Prior to Saturday’s action, The Wolverines were No. 3 in the CFP rankings, while the Buckeyes were No. 2

Blake Corum is clearly Michigan’s most important offensive player, and it will be a major blow if he can’t line up against Ohio State. Corum has rushed for 1,349 yards with 17 touchdowns and a 5.9 yards per carry average.