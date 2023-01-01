By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Michigan Wolverines are out of the College Football Playoff again. Jim Harbaugh’s team once again fell in the semifinals of the tournament, this time losing to the TCU Horned Frogs in a shootout. However, the game was not without controversy, as there were a couple of calls that seemingly did not go the Wolverines’ way. One of these calls was a supposed touchdown that was taken back after review.

Don’t let Michigan’s poor performance distract you from the fact the refs took away a TD. pic.twitter.com/lfi2gNKE44 — Greg Garno (@G_Garno) December 31, 2022

Another costly call was made during Michigan’s final drive of the football game. In one of the last plays of the game, a TCU played made a headfirst tackle at a Wolverines player, hitting him on the head. Everyone seemed to think that this was a clear targeting call… and it’s hard to blame them after seeing the replays.

Check that… Michigan got hosed on that call. Defender led with the crown of the helmet. You can’t stop play for that review and NOT call it. I was pulling for TCU in this matchup but Michigan should have had another chance.#Targeting all the way. https://t.co/xAHA9IV75spic.twitter.com/lwVFD8YqKU — B.P. Cox (@BPCox_IPS) January 1, 2023

When asked about these calls after the game, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh gave a short and succinct answer.

“I mean, I’ll take a closer look at it,” Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Last play, they were looking at targeting and they ruled that it wasn’t targeting. The touchdown, Roman, that they ruled it didn’t get in the end zone.”

The Michigan football fanbase are right to complain about these calls in favor of TCU, especially the non-targeting call. At the end of the day, though, these calls aren’t the reason they lost to the Horned Frogs. Their opponents held strong for most of the game, and came through in the end when Michigan started to get rolling.

With many opportunities on the horizon, this could be Jim Harbaugh’s final hurrah as the Michigan football’s head coach. We’ll see what happens to this decorated program after this season.