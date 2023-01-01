By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

TCU football just pulled off an upset for the ages in their thrilling Fiesta Bowl showdown against Michigan, sparking mixed reactions from fans who were delighted to see the Horned Frogs win and frustrated to watch the Wolverines fall short. Trae Young, Draymond Green and many others from the NBA were among the first ones to react, all sharing their takes on the stunner they just witnessed.

The TCU Horned Frogs led by as much as 18 points in the first half and had a 21-6 lead entering halftime. However, in an insane third quarter that saw both teams combine for 44 points, Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines were able to stay alive and keep things interesting.

Michigan was able to cut TCU football’s lead down to three, 41-38, early in the fourth quarter. But the Horned Frogs just kept answering back from whatever the Wolverines threw at them, responding with 10 unanswered points to pull away for good.

Trae Young, who had TCU playing Georgia in the national title game, couldn’t help but be ecstatic after seeing one of his favorites win on Saturday.

“Yessss! 1 of 2 so far… let’s go UGA!!” Young wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former NBA scorer Matt Barnes congratulated TCU football for a job well done, adding that they played a “great game” with Michigan. After all, not only did the two played the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl (since 1971) and playoff game through regulation, but they also recorded the highest-scoring quarter in College Football Playoffs history with their third quarter blow-by-blow.

Meanwhile, the likes of Draymond Green and Ekpeh Udoh had some criticisms for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Green called the Michigan tactician “Garbaugh” and said that he coached an “awful game.” As for Udoh, he had some issues with Harbaugh’s clock management.

TCU football certainly played to their strengths and deserved to win. Now, they are heading to the final with a legitimate chance for the national title.