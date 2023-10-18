The Michigan football team will put their perfect record on the line this weekend under the lights against Michigan State football. This is one of the biggest rivalries in the game, and the Wolverines are coming into this year's contest as a huge 24-point favorite. Michigan is 7-0 on the season while the Spartans are 2-4 and winless in conference play. Both of these teams are in very different spots right now, but this is one of those games where you can throw the records out the window. Michigan State will be ready to play no matter what, and while they have been struggling this season, they have done well in one area that Jim Harbaugh is weary about.

So far this season, the Spartans' defense have been terrific in third down situations. When Michigan State football gets their opponent to third down, they do a great job at getting off the field. Michigan football, on the other hand, has been great at converting on offense in those late down situations. Something has to give this weekend.

“Michigan State has got the best third-down defense in all of college football,” Jim Harbaugh said this week on the Inside Michigan Football radio show, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “So it’s gonna be important — our efficiency — especially in the run game and the passing game in keeping us ahead of the sticks.”

It's going to be tough for Michigan to find success in those situations, but as the games goes on, the Wolverines likely be able to adapt and get better.

“A couple of the running plays (against Indiana), we got split into double teams when guys were trying to get up to the second level too fast, not staying on the hip and waiting for that linebacker to come to them,” Harbaugh continued. “In the second half, we made the corrections. It was much better — a difference of two halves.”

This rivalry game under the lights should make for an exciting matchup despite the big spread in favor of Michigan. This rivalry rarely disappoints.