The Michigan football team easily survived the first three weeks of the season with head coach Jim Harbaugh sidelined because of a suspension. The Wolverines won easily against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. Michigan is now 3-0 and the Big Ten schedule begins this upcoming weekend against Rutgers, and Harbaugh will be back on the sidelines coaching the Wolverines. While Harbaugh was out, he had time to reflect on a lot of things, and now that he's back, he wants to do everything that he can to make sure a suspension like this doesn't happen again.

“I think it’s made me a better coach,” Jim Harbaugh said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “And as a result, we are going to implement some new things that I haven’t done as it relates to just a few policies around here to make sure I don’t ever get sidelined again. I’m ramping that up to a gold standard.”

Those new policies that Harbaugh is discussing targets his entire staff, and the goal is to make sure that no coaching happens when it's not permitted.

“One of them is, you know, just the analysts and making sure that there’s just absolutely no coaching whatsoever,” Harbaugh continued. “You say that over and over to guys, and it’s just that natural coaching instinct.”

Luckily for Michigan football, there weren't any challenging games on the schedule during Harbaugh's suspension. However, if something like this were to happen down the road during a more difficult test, it could present a big challenge. Making these new changes is a smart call from Harbaugh.