So far this season, the Michigan football offense has looked good, but it has looked a bit different from what a lot of people expected. Last year, the Wolverines ran the football better than any other team in college football. They returned a lot of the same personnel from last year's offense, including running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, but the Michigan offense has relied more on the pass this season than it did last season.

The Wolverines are 2-0 and have beaten East Carolina and UNLV so far this year. In those first two games, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards have combined for 43 rushes for 199 yards and four touchdowns. JJ McCarthy has thrown the ball 55 times for 558 yards and five touchdowns. Michigan football's offensive style could be changing, and so far, head coach Jim Harbaugh likes what he sees.

“I just loved the way how we’re starting these football games — long drives, so explosive in the passing game,” Jim Harbaugh said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “JJ is phenomenal. So on fire, so on point. The throws that he is making from the pocket, doing severe damage when he leaves the pocket, keeps his eyes downfield, and getting big chunk plays and yardage.”

JJ McCarthy has been terrific this season. His yardage and passing touchdown numbers are great, but his completion percentage is through the roof right now. So far on the season for Michigan, he has thrown just seven incompletions and is completing 87% of his passes. That is unreal, and Harbaugh's expectations for McCarthy are sky-high.

“JJ is — there’s none better, he’s great,” Harbaugh continued. “He’s a tremendous worker by example for the team. It’s infectious, and rubs off. We’ve got probably 70 other guys just like JJ in that regard. But really makes it a pleasure to be their coach. It’s darn near a walk in the park to coach these guys.”

If you're a Michigan fan, it's extremely hard to not get your hopes up hearing Harbaugh talk about the team that way. This season could be a special one for the Wolverines.