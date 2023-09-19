Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh recently addressed JJ McCarthy's three interceptions thrown against Bowling Green last Saturday, and he said that he does not want his quarterback to change his mindset at all in an appearance with the media.

“Taking in all the film, everything that occurred — such a great learning there. I'll say this,” Jim Harbaugh said, according to Chris Peterson of Fansided. “A couple of the things are easily coachable, got 'em coached — but I'm not ever going to make him a victim of over-coaching. I don't want him to change. I want him gunslinging. This is a guy who's an unbelievable competitor. I want him gunslinging. I don't want anybody making a mistake that I've seen made before, where you break the stallion. To a man on our team, there's nobody that wants to see JJ McCarthy change the way he plays.”

Michigan football has started the season 3-0 with Harbaugh serving his suspension, blowing out East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green in those games. Michigan's first Big Ten game will be against Rutgers at home on Saturday. Expectations are high for the Wolverines this year, as they are currently ranked No. 2 in the country.

The teams that are currently ranked on Michigan's schedule are Penn State and Ohio State. Penn State is currently No. 7, while Ohio State is No. 6.

Those games will be the big tests for Harbaugh and JJ McCarthy as the Wolverines try to make it back to the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.