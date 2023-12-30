JJ McCarthy appears to be ready to roll for the Rose Bowl.

Michigan football will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Monday, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. One storyline ahead of this contest has been the health of quarterback JJ McCarthy, who didn't look to be at complete full strength during the final month of the season.

Speaking to reporters Friday however, the Wolverines signal-caller eased concerns about any potential injury he was dealing with.

Via On3 Sports:

“A hundred percent,” he said. “I’d say 110 percent.”

That's certainly good news. JJ McCarthy didn't perform all that well against Penn State, Maryland, or Ohio State, even though Michigan still managed to win all of those games. The quarterback is typically mobile and a threat with his legs, but that wasn't the case. McCarthy never spoke on what type of injury he was dealing with.

The junior had a solid season, completing 74.2% of his passes for 2,630 yards and 19 touchdowns against four interceptions for the unbeaten Wolverines. McCarthy was also asked Friday if he believes he's ready for the NFL and did hit at potentially returning to Ann Arbor but also made it clear that making the jump to the next level right now is very much possible.

“It’s a great question,” JJ McCarthy said. “Yes, I do. But I feel like there’s so much more I could grow, so much more I could develop, just so many more things that could prepare me to play better in the NFL.”

“I feel like I could play in the NFL right now,” he said.

For now, none of that matters, though. The goal is to win a national title and McCarthy will play a big part in that happening.