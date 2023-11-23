Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy talked about his relationship with Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord going to football camps together.

Michigan football's biggest game of the year is approaching on Saturday at home against Ohio State, and Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy took a moment to talk about the relationship he has with Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.

“Kyle's my guy,” JJ McCarthy said, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. “We were always (at the camps) together. And we just kind of meshed, had two alike personalities, and just, it's gonna be really cool. It's gonna be really surreal to see him out there in this environment, this game, and just going out there and wish him safety and make sure he stays healthy. He's gonna give our defense a little bit of, some trouble at times, and we got to respond and be able to attack him in any way possible.”

The game between Michigan football and Ohio State will determine who goes to the Big Ten championship game against Iowa, and will go a long way towards determining who will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. There is still a chance that the loser of the game could still make the College Football Playoff, but it would likely require some help from other teams around the ocuntry.

McCarthy and Kyle McCord seem to have a good relationship. Last year, McCarthy helped Michigan beat Ohio State for the second year in a row. That time, CJ Stroud was the starting quarterback for Ohio State, so it is a bit different this year.

Both teams are loaded with talent, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top this time.