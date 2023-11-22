Michigan football's season comes down to their huge clash against Ohio State this weekend, and it's going to be a doozy.

The 2023 college football season has flown by and we are already at the final week of the regular season. It has been another exciting year as college football never disappoints. One of the best weekends of the season is always the last as rivals from around the country do battle in some of the most bitter and intense games of the season. The best rivalry matchup of this season will be taking place this weekend as 11-0 Ohio State football hits the road to take on 11-0 Michigan football. The Buckeyes are ranked #2 and the Wolverines are ranked #3. This is not just the biggest rivalry game of the regular season, this is the biggest game of the regular season.

This game is a big one for a multitude of reasons. To start, the winner of this game is likely going to win the Big Ten and go to the College Football Playoff while the other will head to a New Year's Six bowl. Iowa has already clinched a spot in the Big Ten title game, and it's hard to imagine the Hawkeyes competing in a game against either Michigan football or Ohio State football.

Another important aspect of this game is the coaches and the positions they are in. Let's start with Michigan and Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines are currently being investigated by the NCAA because of alleged illegal-sign stealing, and Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten because of it. He had to miss the previous two Michigan football games as well, but he will be back for the postseason. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will handle head coaching duties for the Wolverines on Saturday.

Now shifting gears to Ohio State football and Ryan Day. Day took over as head coach of the Buckeyes in 2019 and his team easily beat Michigan that year, but he hasn't beaten the Wolverines since. After last year's blowout loss at home to the Wolverines, fans started to get angry, and if Day doesn't get a win this season, he is going to be in some trouble. Michigan is without their head coach, so there are no excuses for Day and the Buckeyes.

This is shaping up to be one of the best games of this rivalries' rich history, and you won't want to miss it. Here are three predictions for The Game.

Blake Corum will score at least two touchdowns

Blake Corum went down with an injury last season the week before Michigan took on Ohio State, so he was not able to play against the Buckeyes. He's going to be very hungry coming into this matchup because of that, and he is going to have a big performance. Corum is one of the best short-yardage backs in the country, and he has a knack for finding the end zone. In 11 games this season, Corum has 20 touchdowns. Expect him to add to that total this weekend.

Michigan will hold Ohio State to under 17 points

In the past two games between these two teams, Ohio State has had a top offense in the country. The Wolverines have done a good job on defense of limiting the damage in those games, and that has led to their big ones. This year, the Buckeyes offense is much less explosive than in year's past, and Michigan has one of the best defenses in the entire country. That seems like a good recipe for Michigan to make life difficult on the Ohio State offense.

Michigan will win by 10+

The line for this game currently favors the Wolverines by three points. This is expected to be a close one throughout, but don't be surprised if the Wolverines pull away late. Each of the last two games have been close games until Michigan started to pour it on at the end. The Wolverines were also fairly big underdogs in each of the last two games. I expect this one to be close as well, but Michigan will get a little bit of breathing room toward the end of the game.

This game is going to be must-watch TV, and it will kickoff at noon ET on Saturday from Ann Arbor, Michigan. The game will be airing on Fox.