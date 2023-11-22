Michigan football is taking on Ohio State this weekend, and it sounds like Michael Barrett should be good to go for the huge matchup.

The biggest game of the college football season will take place this weekend in Ann Arbor as Michigan football will take on Ohio State football. The Wolverines are coming into the game with an 11-o record, and they are ranked #3 in the country. The Buckeyes are also 11-0, and they are ranked #2. The winner of the Michigan-Ohio State game will more than likely win the Big Ten and go to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan football will be without Jim Harbaugh in this one as he is currently suspended for the remainder of the regular season because of the on-going sign-stealing investigation. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will handle the head-coaching duties for the Wolverines on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Michigan almost lost their perfect record in a trap game on the road against Maryland. The Wolverines survived for the win, but they did see captain Michael Barrett go down with an injury. He is one of the best players on the Michigan defense, and he will be needed on Saturday. Luckily for the Wolverines, he is doing much better.

“It has been going great,” Michael Barrett said of his recovery, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “It feels way better. Treatment has been going good, so I’ll be ready to go on Saturday — definitely. Nothing is going to stop me from (playing against Ohio State).”

This is huge news for Michigan. The Wolverines saw a few key players get banged up on Saturday, and it was scary to see as they lost Blake Corum last season in the game before playing Ohio State. This time around, however, it seems like everyone that went down should be good to go against the Buckeyes, and that includes Barrett.

Both teams will need all hands on deck to get a win in this one. It's going to be an incredible game, and it will kick off at noon ET on Saturday. ‘The Game' will be airing on Fox.