The Michigan football team pulled off one of the most stunning upsets of the college football season on Saturday. The 6-5 Wolverines were huge underdogs as they went on the road to take on No. 2 Ohio State, and they somehow left Columbus with a victory.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had a golden opportunity to show that he could beat Michigan as the Buckeyes were at home in a Wolverines down year, but they lost 13-10.

Joel Klatt was on the call for The Game, and like most people, he was a bit surprised that the Michigan football team was able to get this one done. They did it by playing on their terms.

“How did Michigan do this?” Joel Klatt said during an episode of his podcast. “How did they pull this off? This Wolverine team that has struggled for the better part of the year, all these new faces around their coaching staff, so many new faces on their team, and in particular, in the lineup, and more specifically, on offense. How did they pull this off?

“Well, I think that the easiest way to say this is that, once again, the game was played on Michigan's terms rather than on Ohio State's terms.”

Michigan has now won four games in a row against Ohio State, and they have won all these games the same way. Ryan Day and Ohio State want to be the physical, tough team that can beat the Wolverines by running the football, but they just can't seem to do it.

“When I first started to do this rivalry and broadcast this rivalry, back in 2017, '18, '19, this game was always played on Ohio State's terms,” Klatt continued. “Ohio State had the talent, and it was played on the perimeter, and Michigan could not catch up, and they would desperately try to win the match up against Ohio State.

“And they couldn't because the game was played on Ohio State's terms, and now you go into 2021, and since, and all four of these matchups, the last four years, have been played on Michigan's terms.”

The Wolverines haven't had a passing game all year long. Their only hope was to have success running the football, and they did just that. Ohio State could've won the game by utilizing their exceptional wide receiver talent, but Day seemed like he was trying to prove a point instead of trying to win the game.

“They want to get into a phone booth and get into a fist fight, and that's exactly what has happened over these last four years,” Klatt said. “And the reason that this one is so shocking is because it was so clearly out of character and in terms of a mismatch for the Ohio State Buckeyes.”

Michigan has a new head coach this season. Their offense has been one of the worst in college football. They lost all of their production from last year. They had just six wins, and The Game was in Columbus. Ryan Day still couldn't find a way to beat Michigan.