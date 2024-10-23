The Michigan football team is not having the season that they wanted, and it's been an unfortunate way for the Sherrone Moore era to begin. The Wolverines won the national championship a year ago, but they are now 4-3 and most of their goals are out the window. So, what's the problem? Why isn't this working? Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt recently broke down the issues plaguing the Wolverines.

Right now, whatever this Michigan football staff is doing isn't working. Sherrone Moore has to reevaluate things and pinpoint the issues.

“Every coach has to do what I would call a clear eyed evaluation,” Joel Klatt said on his podcast. “You've got to sit down and be ridiculously honest with yourself first, and you've got to understand, is this a coach's problem? Is this a player's problem, or is this a scheme problem? I think for Michigan, if Sherrone [Moore] is being really honest with himself this off season, he's going to see that there are issues in every three area, all the three areas.”

Offense has been the biggest issue for Michigan

The biggest struggle that we have seen from Michigan this year is their offense. The defense hasn't lived up to expectations, but the offense has been flat out bad. That has to be fixed, and there are things out there that the Wolverines can use to make a change.

“They've got to get more dynamic in their offensive schematics,” Klatt continued. “They have to change their roster out through NIL and through the transfer portal. And I do believe that there's going to be some change on their coaching staff. I really believe that. And listen, we probably should expect that, because every one of these guys, whether it's Lincoln Riley or Ryan Day, these guys that take over and they kind of get the keys to the car and and now it's theirs, and the legend left after so much success, it takes a few years to try to make it your program. And we've seen Ryan Day. They have to hire defensive coordinators. He's been through three since he was there. We've seen the same with Lincoln Riley, as he's had to shuffle around his staff. He's been through several defensive coordinators trying to figure that side of the ball out, and Sherrone Moore is going to have to figure this out. He's going to have to evaluate what's going on in his coaching staff. And I think that there's probably a chance, probably a good chance, that it will look a little bit different. And that's okay. Everybody has got to do this around the country, and I'm not trying to lay blame on any one coach.”

A big reason why Michigan has had offensive struggles is quarterback play. The Wolverines have gone through three QBs this year, and nothing has worked. That can't happen at a school like Michigan.

“This is just the current situation at Michigan,” Klatt added. “You got evaluate with clear eyes. Is it coaches? Is it players, or is it schematics? For Michigan? It's a bit of all three. And then the last thing they've got to do, they have to address the quarterback position. You've got to understand what's on your roster. Maybe we see a little bit of Jadyn Davis down the course of the year, in the back half of the year here. And just so they can evaluate what they've got. Do they need to go out and get a quarterback, what do they need to do in the transfer portal in order to fix this. So all of those things have to be asked and answered.”

It's going to be interesting to see what happens down the stretch for this football team, but they need to figure something out this weekend against rival Michigan State. A loss in this one will bring the program down quite a bit.

Michigan and Michigan State will kick off from the Big House in Ann Arbor at 7:30 ET on Saturday night, and the game will be airing on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines are currently favored by 3.5 points.