The quarterback position is often regarded as the most important position in football, and that is especially evident in today's college football landscape. It's rare to see a team succeed without top-notch QB play, and getting a good player for the position is one of the major keys of every team's recruiting class year in and year out. One team that currently has a great starting QB is Michigan football. McCarthy led Michigan to a 12-0 regular season last year as a first-year starter, and he looked sharp in game one for the Wolverines this year. Perhaps part of the reason he came to Ann Arbor in the first place is due to Michigan's unique, NFL based recruiting approach.

“I don’t think there’s a better offense in the country that can prepare you to play on Sundays,” Michigan football QB coach Kirk Campbell said in regards to his recruiting approach, according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “We’re under center, we’re running play-action, we’re running drop back game, we’re running empty. We do everything. I think that will speak for itself when we net results. Plus, we’re at the University of Michigan. There’s no better place to play.”

While letting recruits know that they will be set up for success is important, Campbell also wants to be able to build a relationship with the players that he is recruiting.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Do you reach that individual to create that relationship?” Campbell continued. “I’m myself, and I have conversations with them about life, about their family, and then football comes secondary to that. I want to get to know the player.”

Michigan football won big on Saturday against East Carolina, and Kirk Campbell used JJ McCarthy's stellar performance as an example of what Wolverine QBs can do.

“We have given JJ McCarthy a lot more leeway and opportunity to have a better understanding of defenses,” Campbell said. “To help with protection. The third and 11 that he ripped that dig to Cornelius Johnson, he changed the protection for us and got us a nice play. We often change plays in and out of what’s the right looks. He’s invested in that area, and it’s only going to help the growth of our offense and him. We’re putting them in those situations to be able to do that.”

McCarthy looked great in week one against ECU, and we'll see if the Michigan QB can put up big numbers again this weekend against UNLV football.