The Michigan football team opened up the 2023 season on Saturday with an easy 30-3 victory over East Carolina football. Last year, the Michigan offense was led by star running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and with both of them back in 2023, many people expected the offensive attack to look very similar. However, East Carolina ended up doing a pretty good job containing the run game, but JJ McCarthy put on a show with his passing ability. McCarthy ended up going 26-30 for 280 yards and three touchdown passes, all to Roman Wilson. He also only played for three quarters. McCarthy ended up breaking the Michigan football record for completion percentage in a game (minimum 30 attempts). McCarthy's performance helped out his Heisman odds a lot as well.

Heading into the season, JJ McCarthy had the 10th best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, awarded to college football's most outstanding player. After his impressive week one performance, McCarthy has skyrocketed all the way up to #4 in the Heisman odds. If McCarthy can continue to play like he did on Saturday, he will be a real threat to take home college football's most prestigious award.

Because of Jim Harbaugh's current suspension, coaching duties are a little bit mixed up for the Wolverines' first three games. On Saturday, QB coach Kirk Campbell was calling the plays. Perhaps that had something to do with Michigan's pass-heavy offense. It will be interesting to see how it changes when all Wolverine coaches are back.

Michigan and McCarthy will hit the field again this weekend for game two against UNLV football. The Wolverines are big favorites and looking to improve to 2-0 on the season.