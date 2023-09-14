The Michigan football program is hoping for a good result against the Bowling Green Falcons this Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines and their fans are cherishing the rise of Roman Wilson as a potential college football superstar.

Meanwhile, Heisman candidate J.J. McCarthy has continued his hot streak. Prior to the season he detailed his special and long-standing connection with Tyler Morris, the rising sophomore receiver from his home state of Illinois (hailing from Bolingbrook).

Morris is just one of several rising, unheralded weapons ready to make a name for themselves with Michigan football. The team's ‘Under the Lights' matchup with their Ohio-based opponents will coincide with new LED lights and video boards.

As the Wolverines continue to count down the days until Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's return, players and coaches including Morris are being heaped with praise.

Star nickelback Mike Sainristil was asked about similarities between Morris and 49ers receiver Ronnie Bell.

According to the man Harbaugh calls ‘Mikey,' the comparisons are definitely valid.

“Definitely,” Sainristil said when asked according to BlueByNinety.com. “They have that dog mentality, in my opinion. T-Mo (Tyler Morris) is physical in the blocking game as well. I feel like him being eight is almost as if I’m going against Ronnie (Bell) every day in practice again.”

Bell was one of the most productive and successful Michigan football receivers in recent memory. With his low center of gravity and athleticism, he was equally adept as both a blocker and pass-catcher.

“He’s definitely very precise in his routes, very detailed in his routes,” Sainristil said about the sophomore McCarthy target Morris. “He’s strong at the catch point. He’s not the biggest receiver out there, but he plays bigger than he is.

There’s just something about when smaller guys out there on the field, when they’re able to play a lot bigger, it’s a sight to see. I love that.”