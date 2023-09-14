The Michigan football team is 2-0 after easy wins to begin the season against East Carolina and UNLV. There have been a lot of players stepping up on the field so far this year for the Wolverines, some old and some new. JJ McCarthy has been absolutely terrific to start the season and looks like a top quarterback in college football. Blake Corum is back after going down last year with a knee injury that ended his season, and he has looked good to start the season. The backups have been in a lot this season too because of the fact that Michigan has been up by so much in the third quarter of both of their games, and some of those guys that are lower on the depth chart have been turning heads as well.

Cam Brandt is a true freshman this season and had a terrific outing last weekend against UNLV. His performance earned him some high praise from defensive line coach Mike Elston, and he could get some more important reps this weekend when the Wolverines play Bowling Green.

“Starting from the outside, Cam Brandt has been a great, great addition,” Mike Elston said according to Blue By Ninety. “He can do a lot of different things. He’s played from the stand-up two-point, and three-point in our base defense and given us really good depth in there. He’s got some really good snaps over the last couple of games. Brandt is doing well on special teams.”

The Michigan football team is absolutely loaded on the d-line, so it will be awhile before he becomes a starter, but it sounds like his career is off to a great start with the Wolverines.