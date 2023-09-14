Michigan Wolverine fans are in for a treat this weekend as the Michigan stadium received $12 million upgrades that are sure to impress game attendees per Christopher Breilerof Sports Illustrated. Among the revisions to Michigan Stadium is new video boards and state-of-the-art LED lights. The additions add an air of excitement to the early season matchup against Bowling Green that many college football analysts and fans believe will be an easy win for the Wolverines. According to Associate Athletic Director for Facility Operations Paul Dunlop in a statement released by the department, the new LED light installations will enhance the television viewership experience as well.

“Replacing the original lighting system, which had been in place for well over a decade, with the latest LED technology is an important upgrade to Michigan Stadium The new lighting system will use less energy and provide outstanding light coverage for fans in the stadium and those watching at home on TV.

The new enhancements to the stadium will aid in the overall gameday experience. The LED lights allow stadium operators the ability to project maize and blue lighting that can be used during different portions of the game to make the gameday experience more immersive. Pictures of the lighting system was posted on Michigan's X profile.

The University also announced a $14 million project aimed at revamping the locker room at Schembechler Hall as well as the men and women basketball facilities.