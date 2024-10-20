The defending national champion Michigan Wolverines have struggled badly in their first year without Jim Harbaugh at head coach. The Wolverines suffered a brutal 21-7 defeat at Illinois Saturday, and the game marked the lowest offensive output the Michigan program had delivered in 10 years.

Head coach Sherrone Moore was unable to deliver a credible offense on the road against the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Quarterback Jack Tuttle was under pressure from the Illinois defense throughout the game. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 208 yards with no touchdowns and 1 interception.

Illinois registered 6.0 sacks of Tuttle and never allowed the shaky quarterback to get comfortable under center. The Illini registered their first victory over the Wolverines since the 2009 season.

When the Illinois defense was not putting the heat on Tuttle, the Michigan quarterback was missing open receivers. The other aspect of the game saw Michigan's once-heralded ground game unable to cause problems for the Illinois defense. Michigan was held to 114 rushing yards on 38 carries. Kalel Mullings gained 87 yards on 19 carries and scored the Wolverines' only touchdown of the game.

The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) had lost six straight to the Wolverines (4-3, 2-2). Michigan has lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020.

Illinois takes charge while Michigan stumbles

Illinois dominated the game from the start. The Illini opened the game with an early 47-yard field goal by David Olano early in the first quarter. Olano added a 32-yard field goal in the second and then the Illini put a little distance between themselves and the visitors when quarterback Luke Altmyer threw a two-yard TD pass to Tanner Arkin. That play culminated a 7-play, 51-yard drive.

Mullings was able to give Michigan some life when he culminated a 12-play, 72-yard drive with 1:40 left in the half as he scored on a 1-yard run.

However, Michigan had no answers in the second half after Altmyer scored on a one-yard run early in the third quarter. That touchdown came after Arkin ran 36 yards on a fake punt. Michigan appeared completely flummoxed on that fourth-down conversion.

Michigan was able to move the ball later in the second half, but they failed to put any points on the board as neither Tuttle nor Moore could figure out how to contend with the Illinois defense.

Illinois is likely to jump into the top 20 of the national rankings as a result of the victory, but the Illini will have a brutal task in front of it when Bret Bielema takes his team to No. 2 Oregon next week.

The Wolverines will try to get back on track at home next week against in-state rival Michigan State.