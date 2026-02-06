During this offseason, Stanford football is adding new faces to their coaching staff. On Friday, they decided to hire former NFL defensive coordinator Kris Richard as their defensive coordinator, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Richard is a former player and coach. As a player, he was with the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders. Richard played in the NFL from 2002 to 2007.

He had coaching stints at his alma mater, USC, as well as with the Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Twice, he worked under Pete Carroll at USC and with the Seahawks.

His latest job was being the defensive backs coach with the Jaguars. In 2014, Richard was the defensive backs coach with the Seahawks when they won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, Stanford also made another crucial addition with Cory Robinson, formerly of Boston College, as the defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Robinson had coaching stints at the collegiate and professional level, including positions with Maryland, Tennessee, Temple, and the Saints.

Plus, this comes on the heels of Stanford hiring former Virginia coach Terry Heffernan as the new offensive coordinator alongside head coach Tavita Pritchard, who was hired in November 2025.

This past year, Stanford finished 4-8 overall and 3-5 in the ACC. Lately, Stanford has been using the transfer portal to its advantage. In January, they snatched up former Michigan QB Davis Warren, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

Additionally, former Yale wide receiver Nico Brown officially committed to Stanford.