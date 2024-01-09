Michigan football and head coach Jim Harbaugh gets an apologetic statement from media personality Paul Finebaum.

Michigan football ends the 2023-24 season as National Champions. There was doubt with Jim Harbaugh as the Wolverines' head coach for many people in his early years in Ann Arbor, but that's gone now. Michigan notches its first National Title since 1997 under the lead of Harbaugh. Media personality Paul Finebaum spoke on his previous doubts about Harbaugh and the Wolverines, coming out with an admission that he was wrong.

“I say congratulations,” said Finebaum, per Brendon Kleen at Awful Announcing. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been more wrong about anything in my entire life.”

Harbaugh started his career with Michigan football on a rough patch in both the College Football Playoff and against Ohio State. He never seemed to have his team ready to compete for the biggest matchups, but that's changed in recent years. Michigan football has beaten the Buckeyes in the last three years and are now the most recent champions in college football

“I didn’t think [Harbaugh] would ever beat Ohio State,” said Finebaum. “This is truly remarkable. I don’t want to be wrong about something … but if you’re going to be epically wrong, out of this constellation, out of this universe wrong, I’ll take it. And I think Jim Harbaugh has silenced all those who doubted him in the early days.”

Harbaugh has played his style of football at Michigan. He hasn't gone out for the recruits with the most hype, he's focused on fit within his program. Michigan football remained a powerhouse under his supervision, notching a 15-0 record this season.