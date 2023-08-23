The 2023 college football season begins in just a couple of days, and the University of Michigan recently announced a big new deal for the Michigan football team, other teams in the athletics program, and the Wolverine community as a whole. Michigan now has a partnership with Peloton, a company that specializes in stationary bike exercise. Peloton bikes will be seen on the sidelines this fall in Michigan Stadium, and the Michigan Basketball student section, the Maize Rage, will be sponsored by Peloton. This is a huge deal for the school, and don't be surprised if it starts a trend as well.

“Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) and the University of Michigan announce a partnership to support the fitness ambitions of Michigan students, alumni, and fans,” The statement issued by Peloton and Michigan said. “The agreement brings one of the preeminent brands in college sports together with the world’s creator and leader in connected fitness. The partnership, which was negotiated by LEARFIELD – a media and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics – and LEARFIELD’s Michigan Sports Properties, will designate Peloton as the official Connected Fitness Partner of University of Michigan Athletics.”

This partnership will also provide a unique NIL opportunity to student-athletes at Michigan. Michigan athletes will help Peloton grow their brand while specifically targeting students, alumni and fans in the Michigan community.

Non-athlete students will also benefit from this deal. University of Michigan students will receive a discounted price for access to the Peloton app for $6.99 per month.

“We’re pleased to partner with Peloton as its first collegiate activation,” Michigan's Athletic Director Warde Manuel said. “We look forward to collaborating with Peloton and LEARFIELD on projects ranging from beneficial opportunities for our student-athletes to enhanced membership possibilities and content for the entire U-M community.”

This is a big deal for Michigan that will help their athletic programs flourish with training, NIL, and likely recruiting in the future as well.