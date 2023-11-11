The University of Michigan's regents discussed having the school leave the Big Ten due to the conference's probe into the football program.

Could Michigan actually leave the Big Ten Conference? It may sound silly to some, but it's not too far-fetched. The University of Michigan's Board of Regents discussed the school possibly leaving the conference due to the ongoing sign-stealing investigation against Jim Harbaugh and the football program, per Sports Illustrated reporter Michael Rosenberg.

Michigan's regents stressed they wanted the Big Ten to use due process against the school before coming to any judgment against Harbaugh or the program. Michigan's administration is disappointed with how Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti handled Jim Harbaugh's current suspension, per Rosenberg. The Big Ten warned the school of possible disciplinary action earlier this week before suspending the coach for the remainder of the regular season. Harbaugh would be allowed to return for a possible conference championship game, if Michigan advances to the Big Ten title game.

Harbaugh isn't on the sidelines Saturday against Penn State, as part of that suspension. Michigan filed a legal challenge to allow Harbaugh to coach, but the school didn't get a ruling in time for Saturday's game. There is a hearing scheduled on the matter on November 17, per college football reporter Pete Thamel. The hearing is expected to determine whether a judge will grant a preliminary injunction allowing Harbaugh to coach, per Thamel.

It's hard to believe courts are deciding who can coach college football games, but that's just where things are. Football is big business, and courts do play a role in guiding and shaping business. Time will tell when Jim Harbaugh is roaming the sidelines again for the Michigan Wolverines. The NCAA is also probing the matter.

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is coaching the team Saturday in its game against Penn State. The game kicked off at noon Eastern.