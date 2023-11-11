Penn State fans are trolling Michigan before a game between the two schools. Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is suspended from coaching the game.

Penn State football has its biggest game of the season Saturday when it takes on the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. Before the game, Penn State fans are throwing a little shade at their Big Ten Conference colleagues. Nittany Lions fans are holding signs poking fun at Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, per The Athletic.

I spy 👀 Penn State's signs are out early for today's clash with Michigan. 📸 @audsnyder4 pic.twitter.com/LrOICNSN3d — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 11, 2023

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the football program are under investigation by the NCAA and the Big Ten for allegedly stealing signs from other programs. Harbaugh is serving a suspension from the conference while the probe is ongoing. Harbaugh won't be coaching Michigan for Saturday's showdown with Penn State, as the school didn't get a ruling on a legal challenge they brought forth to allow Harbaugh to coach. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 17, per college football writer Pete Thamel. Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is expected to take over for Harbaugh for the Penn State game.

Penn State fans are clearly taking advantage of the situation to try and will their team to a win. Penn State is 8-1 on the season and faces a must-win game against Michigan. The Nittany Lions enter the game ranked no. 9 in the country and can still make the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten Championship. A loss to Michigan Saturday derails those chances.

Penn State coach James Franklin has struggled in the past against the Wolverines. Franklin is 3-6 all-time against Michigan. A win on Saturday can turn a good season for the Nittany Lions into a truly great one.

Penn State and Michigan kick off at noon Eastern on Saturday.