The Michigan football team has had a very eventful offseason so far and that continued late Friday night/Saturday morning as new defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence. The Wolverines recently hired Scruggs from Wisconsin as Michigan lost a lot of coaches when Jim Harbaugh departed. Scruggs is now suspended indefinitely.
“Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated,” Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement. “He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident.”
Greg Scruggs started his coaching career in 2018 as he started off as a director of player development with Cincinnati. He was then the defensive line coach for the Bearcats before becoming the assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets. He spent last season with Wisconsin before being hired by Michigan this offseason.
This is obviously extremely unfortunate news for Michigan in an offseason that has had no shortage of drama. This looked like a great hire for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines, but it is clearly not off to a good start.
Michigan won the national championship just a couple of months ago, but the program is in a very different spot now. They will have pretty much an entirely different team next season when it comes to coaches and players. That doesn't mean that the Wolverines won't be good, but it will be a big challenge for them to defend their crown.
We'll see what happens with Scruggs once the Michigan athletic department reviews the situation. There is a chance that his time with the Wolverines doesn't last very long.