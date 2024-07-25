The Michigan football team is coming into the 2024 season with a lot of a momentum as they have beaten Ohio State three times in a row, won the Big Ten three times in a row, made the College Football Playoff three times in a row and they are the defending national champions. However, the Wolverines look completely different this year from a player and coach standpoint. They lost a lot from last year's squad, but new head coach Sherrone Moore made it crystal clear at Big Ten Media Days that the expectations are the same.

“Win the big games, beat our rivals, Beat Ohio State,” Sherrone Moore said on Thursday when he took the podium at Lucas Oil Stadium. “Win the Big Ten, make the College Football Playoff and win it. For us, that's something we strive to do. Tough, smart, dependable, relentless, enthusiastic and together is how I would describe our team. We're going to do everything we can to strive for perfection. Everything we do everyday is a process and we will continue to strive to do that. And we will continue to do that with a contagious enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Moore gave a little nod to former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh there at the end. Harbaugh started the “enthusiasm unknown to mankind” saying at Michigan, and it looks like Moore is going to keep that going. He has learned a lot from Harbaugh.

This Michigan team is going to be very different from last year, but the goals remain the same for the team. At the end of the season, they expect to be national champions. That's just the way that it is at Michigan.

“When you’re at Michigan, that should be your goal every single year,” Moore said in regard to the national championship, according to a tweet from Maize n Brew.

Sherrone Moore has experience achieving these goals as a head coach

Sherrone Moore is now officially the head coach of the Michigan football team, but he got some experience leading the Wolverines last year when Jim Harbaugh was suspended. He was the acting head coach for four total games, including a road battle with top-10 Penn State, and the season finale against Ohio State.

Michigan took down the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes last season with Moore leading the way. He already knew what it was like to win the big games and beat Ohio State before he was the official head coach, and that will go a long way for him.

Moore has been with this program while they have been at their best, and he saw firsthand how the Wolverines have achieved all of these goals in recent years. Some things will change with him as head coach, but there will certainly be some things that are done the same way.

Year one of the Sherrone Moore era is almost here as Michigan football will kick off the season in a little over five weeks. It's going to be exciting to see what Moore and the Wolverines can accomplish in the new head coach's first year.