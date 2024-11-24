ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan football team picked up an important win on Saturday against Northwestern. The Wolverines put together their most complete performance of the season and they cruised to a 50-6 win. This was a big win for Michigan as they became bowl eligible, and it also has the team trending in the right direction ahead of next weekend's huge game against Ohio State.

The Michigan-Ohio State game is always the biggest one of the season. It means everything to both programs, and it's one that both squads desperately want to win. With the Michigan football team sitting at 6-5, this game is everything.

Against Northwestern, Michigan was able to put it all together as they beat their previous season-high scoring total by 20 points, and the Wildcats could only muster a couple field goals against the Wolverines' feisty defense.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore knows that a performance like that gives his team some momentum, but he also knows that there isn't a ton that matters ahead of games against Ohio State. This game is different than others.

“Great momentum,” Sherrone Moore said to the media after the game. “We all know what that game means. It's a reset. Doesn't really matter what your record is. It doesn't really matter what you've done before, that game is different. We gotta go prepare.”

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren played a nice game on Saturday against the Wildcats as he finished the game 25/35 for 195 yards, one touchdown and one pick. He has been improving as a passer throughout the year, and he is starting to find his groove. He thinks the Wolverines are ready to take on the Buckeyes.

“It's understood,” Davis Warren said in regard to the implications that the Ohio State game has. “We know what's ahead of us. But we're gonna celebrate the win. Trophy game, rivalry game, whatever you wanna call it, and we did that. Coach [Sherrone] Moore ended it by saying we know what's next. We all know that, he doesn't have to talk about it. We see it everyday in the building. What are you doing to beat Ohio State today? We talk about it every week, every Monday coming in like it's Monday of Ohio State week. Now it's here. I know this group is ready and just excited to see us dig in, go to work this week and go attack 'em.”

Michigan will be going to a bowl game, but it won't be an important one. The Ohio State game means everything.