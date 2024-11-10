The Michigan football team let another winnable game slip away on Saturday as they fell on the road against #8 Indiana. The Hoosiers are a really good team as they are undefeated for a reason, but the Wolverines were in position to win this game. They just couldn't get it done.

Michigan had the ball twice in the fourth quarter with a chance to go down and win the game. The Indiana football team led 17-3 at halftime, but the Wolverines were able to claw back and make it a 17-15 game in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they weren't able to score after that, and Indiana hung on for a 20-15 win.

This was a game that the Michigan football team could've won, but head coach Sherrone Moore doesn't think that his team executed when it mattered most.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to go execute,” Sherrone Moore said after the game, according to an article from On3. “We didn’t execute at a high level. There were some twists, some movements, some zone runs that we didn’t pick up. It was one guy here, one guy there, but that was the story when you look back at the iPad … that’s what it was. We’ve got to be better.”

When talking about execution, some blame definitely has to be put on the coaching staff, and that includes Moore. The play calling from offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell was extremely questionable at times, and Moore's decisions to not go for it in crucial spots were interesting as well. However, his failure to call an immediate timeout late in the game was his biggest coaching blunder.

With the loss, Michigan is now 5-5 overall on the year and 3-4 in conference play. The Wolverines have games against Northwestern and Ohio State left. They need to beat the Wildcats to get a bowl game.

After winning the national championship, not many people saw Michigan taking this big of a step back. With the talent on this team, especially on defense, there is no reason they should be this bad.