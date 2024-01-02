Tom Brady had to support the Michigan football squad in style.

One notable Michigan football alumni was present to support Jim Harbaugh's squad in the Rose Bowl. He goes by the name of Tom Brady. If you have not heard of him, he's arguably the greatest and most winningest football player in the history of the game. One way he proved this was through his massive career earnings. All of that was on show when he saw his alma mater try to batter down Nick Saban's Alabama football program.

Tom Brady was wearing a $500,000 Richard Mille watch in the Rose Bowl. His wrist had the RM-052 model which a lot of aficionados know for its rarity. Only 21 of them were made and sold by the company, per Daniel Bates of Sports Illustrated. The Michigan football alum just happened to be one of the lucky few to be able to wear them. He even had to post it on his X account to show off.

Brady might want to watch out for his timepiece while watching this Alabama and Michigan face off at the edge of his seat. Both teams are still very much capable of making the national title game heading into the fourth quarter.

Jim Harbaugh has given the green light to JJ McCarthy and it is paying off. The Michigan football offensive engine has two touchdowns so far. But, an early trip to the end zone by Nick Saban's squad quickly removed the lead from the Wolverines. Will Brady and his watch be the lucky piece that Harbaugh needs to win this game?