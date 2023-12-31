Baltimore Ravens QB and NFL MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson adds to his already-impressive resume with yet another perfect passing game

In a historic performance against the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson etched his name alongside NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, achieving a rare feat that cements his place in the annals of football history. Jackson's masterful display not only secured a resounding victory for the Ravens but also marked his third game with a perfect passer rating, a milestone shared by only a select group of iconic quarterbacks.

Most games with a perfect passer rating in NFL history

(min. 15 attempts) Lamar Jackson 3

Tom Brady 3

Peyton Manning 3

Kurt Warner 3

The exclusive list of players with three or more games boasting a perfect passer rating, defined by the NFL as achieving a perfect 158.3 rating with a minimum of 15 pass attempts, is an illustrious one. Lamar Jackson now stands shoulder to shoulder with the legendary Tom Brady, whose accomplishments are etched in the lore of the game, and Peyton Manning, a quarterback known for his cerebral approach and record-setting career.

The significance of this achievement becomes even more apparent when considering the company Jackson keeps on this shortlist. Alongside him are Kurt Warner, the two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion, and Ben Roethlisberger, the formidable quarterback who has been the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers for over a decade. This elite group of signal-callers, all with three perfect passer rating games, underscores the rarity and excellence encapsulated in Jackson's accomplishment.

The context leading up to this historic performance adds layers to the narrative. Until Week 16, Lamar Jackson was positioned third in the MVP odds, facing persistent skepticism due to his unconventional playing style. However, a standout victory against the San Francisco 49ers and a slip by MVP frontrunner Brock Purdy catapulted Jackson into the spotlight as the leading contender. The Ravens continued their impressive form in Week 17, routing the Miami Dolphins and securing the coveted #1 seed in the AFC along with a crucial bye week in the playoffs.

Jackson's stat line in the game against the Dolphins reads like a quarterback's dream. With a perfect passer rating of 158.3, he completed 18 out of 21 passes, amassing an impressive 321 yards through the air and throwing an astounding 5 touchdowns. These eye-popping numbers not only reflect Jackson's accuracy and efficiency but also highlight his ability to dominate a game and lead his team to success.

A recent tweet by Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James, rallying against the perpetual skepticism surrounding Lamar Jackson's MVP candidacy, gains renewed significance in the wake of this historic achievement. The frustration expressed by fans is understandable, and Jackson's feat with a perfect passer rating serves as a powerful response to those who doubted his capabilities as a quarterback.

As the Ravens enter the playoffs with the #1 seed secured, Lamar Jackson's journey, marked by resilience and excellence, becomes a central narrative in the unfolding drama of the NFL postseason. The historic accomplishment of joining Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in the exclusive club of players with three perfect passer rating games solidifies Jackson's status as one of the game's premier quarterbacks, deserving of the recognition and acclaim that accompanies such rarefied achievements.