Michigan football lost a key member of its community. The passing of Greg Harden, a life coach and motivational speaker who previously worked as Michigan's associate athletic director and Director of athletic counseling, brought out countless statements, memories, condolences and beautiful remembrances of his impact on others.

Tom Brady, who played for Michigan football from 1995 to 1999 shared his thoughts about Harden via Aaron McMann of MLive.

“I'm so sad to hear the news of Greg's passing. I'm heartbroken as he was a dear friend and mentor. There are so many beautiful qualities Greg had that endeared him to so many people over his years at Michigan. He meant the world to me and I could never have had the success I had without the time, energy, love and support he had given me. He will be truly missed.”

Jim Harbaugh, who spent 14 years with the Wolverines as a player and coach, spoke glowingly of Harden.

“Greg Harden's purpose in life, as he often talked about, was helping others discover their own. His perspective was unlike anyone's I've ever met, and his wisdom was unparalleled. Greg was a human backboard, a go-to guy in every way. From my playing days at Michigan until I woke up today and learned of his passing, he was always there for me. His words, compassion, love, and care will always be there for me. And I'm not unique in saying that – thousands of Wolverines would tell you the same thing.”

An author, father, husband and friend to many, Harden passed away on September 13, 2024, at the age of 75.

The many at Michigan football, athletes, people mentored by Greg Harden

Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, made a statement about Harden.

“Greg brought wisdom, joy and his calming nature to every encounter,” Howard said. “His presence will be missed by all of us.

Michael Phelps, the 23-time Olympic medalist, lived and trained in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He worked on his mental health with Harden. Bob Bowman, Phelps' swimming coach, credits Harden for helping Phelps and himself to be better.

“He’s a miracle worker. He made me a better coach and a better person.”

Harden summarized his mission with others:

“You can only change what’s within. How you control your emotions, reactions and responses to systems and circumstances is what you must master first. My real obsession is to convince an individual that they have to determine for themselves what sort of man, what sort of woman they want to be. The goal is to make people experts on themselves.”

His life will live long in the memories of those whom he helped along the way.