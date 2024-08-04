The Michigan football team will be breaking in a new quarterback this season as JJ McCarthy is now with the Minnesota Vikings. The Wolverines kick off their season in four weeks, but we don't know who the starting QB will be. Michigan's QB room consists of Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren, Jayden Denegal and Jadyn Davis. Right now, it seems like head coach Sherrone Moore is down to Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren.

Sherrone Moore is about to enter his first season as the head coach of the Michigan football team. His first tough task of the season is choosing a quarterback. He doesn't know who it will be yet, but he knows what he's looking for in his starter.

“He will take care of the football,” Moore said last week, according to an article from On3. “He will be a team player. He’ll be a playmaker, but he’ll put winning first.”

That last trait is probably the most important one. Everyone knows that Michigan is a team that likes to run the football. They had a top-10 NFL Draft pick as their QB last year who was capable of making any throw, and they were still a run-heavy offense. If that bothers one of the QBs, they aren't the right man for the job.

When will Sherrone Moore pick his new QB?

The sooner the better in terms of choosing a QB, but Sherrone Moore doesn't want to rush anything. He was asked about the QB battle a lot during Big Ten Media Days last week, and it doesn't sound like there a specific timeline that Moore has for choosing his starter.

“The ideal timeline is when we think we have the guy who helps us win,” Moore said, according to a post from Anthony Broome.

Having a starter picked is important, but not as important as choosing the right guy.

“There’s not a date, not a time,” Moore continued, according to a post from Tony Garcia. “We will have a feel as a staff…Kirk Campbell is a phenomenal coach … he will make a great decision and we will be there to make it together.”

Michigan football will open the season at home on August 31st against Fresno State. We don't know when Sherrone Moore will name a starting QB, but we do know that it will be before then. Whoever it is better get acclimated quick, because Texas comes to Ann Arbor in week two.