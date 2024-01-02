The Wolverines' win over Alabama brought back some Tom Brady memories.

The Michigan football program remains undefeated, as it beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in a nail-biting Rose Bowl matchup. The Wolverines' 27-20 overtime advanced them to the College Football Playoff Championship and brought back memories of a little Tom Brady magic, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Twenty four years ago tonight, Tom Brady led Michigan to a 35-34 overtime win over Alabama. Twenty-four years later, Blake Corum leads Michigan to a 27-20 overtime win over Alabama.”

On Jan. 1, 2000, Brady led Michigan to a pair of 14-point comebacks in the overtime-thriller against No. 5 Alabama.

In this year's matchup, the final stages of the game were intense, as the game was tied in overtime. Michigan running back Blake Corum broke the stalemate with a huge rushing touchdown. Alabama had the chance to score in a pivotal 4th-and-goal situation. However, Michigan football got the clutch stop and took the win.

J.J. McCarthy went off for Michigan football, throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns. The man of the hour, Blake Corum, rushed for 83 yards and a gut-wrenching TD.

Michigan's win did not come without tough resistance from the Crimson Tide. Jase McClellan ran for 87 yards and scored two TDs on the night. Meanwhile, Jalen Milroe totaled 116 yards in the game. The sophomore QB had a chance to score a much-needed TD at the end of the game but was stifled by the Wolverines defense.

The Wolverines entered the game 0-2 in CFP play with semifinal losses to Georgia and TCU over each of the last two seasons. Michigan handed Nick Saban his first semifinal loss since 2014 with Alabama entering the Rose Bowl having won six straight such games.