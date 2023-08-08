The Michigan Wolverines football team is set for another massive season. Quarterback JJ McCarthy has a lot of expectations as Jim Harbaugh decided to return to Ann Arbor despite more NFL head coaching interest. The defense for the Wolverines is always a strong suit, and even after losing Aidan Hutchinson, Mike Morris, David Ojabo, and Mazi Smith in the past two years, the Michigan defensive line is catching impressive takes from McCarthy (h/t Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire).

“The defensive line is moving! They’re going to be a threat this year. And I give them props every single day so far, that they’re just getting to me really quick. So it’s just great to see and helps our offensive line out tremendously.”

JJ McCarthy gets a first-hand look at this group every practice and admits it won't be pleasant for his quarterback friends: “And then the interior guys — ooh! Those three up front — Mason, (Kenneth Grant), and Kris — well, they’re gonna be not fun for my fellow quarterback friends — that’s for sure.”

The Michigan football program is always a terrific landing spot for top-tier talent on both sides of the ball, and the physicality of the defense is a huge reason why they have had so much success recently. With the season right around the corner and the Big Ten Conference seemingly coming down to Ohio State and Michigan, the defensive line might be one the strongest groups for the Wolverines.

Opposing teams might want to prepare for this tough Michigan defense.