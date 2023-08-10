It took a little while, but after coming to Ann Arbor to bring back the Michigan football program, Jim Harbaugh has done just that. He instantly made the Wolverines competitive again, flipping their record from 5-7 to 10-3 in his first year, but he had a problem with Ohio State football for a long time. When Harbaugh first took over, Urban Meyer was leading Buckeyes, and he had Harbaugh's number. Now, Meyer is an analyst, and he recently discussed Michigan's recent dominance on the Ryan Day led Ohio State football team.

“The reason they beat Ohio State the last two years is they won the line of scrimmage,” Urban Meyer said during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “That game, the history of that game, whoever wins the line of scrimmage wins. So you remember about three years ago, his job was on the line? I think they redid his contract. They were really struggling and he’s done a great job. He’s got a really good football team.”

Michigan certainly has dominated the line of scrimmage the past two years. Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns in the 2021 win in Ann Arbor. Then, in 2022, Ohio State had a new defensive coordinator brought in to fix the problems that plagued them in the Michigan game the year prior. The Game was at home for the Buckeyes and the Wolverines' star RB Blake Corum, who was in the Heisman conversation, went out with an injury the week before the game. Surely Ohio State stopped the run, right? Nope, backup RB Donovan Edwards went for 216 yards and two touchdowns in a Michigan blowout.

The run game has been the staple of Jim Harbaugh teams, but one other advantage Michigan football has this year is the return of QB JJ McCarthy. The Wolverines are one of few contenders returning their QB.

“He’s got a quarterback coming back, one of the few teams with the returning quarterback,” Meyer said. “So when I think of a Jim Harbaugh team, I think about you better line up and run the football and stop the run because that’s coming at you.”

The Game is back in Ann Arbor this year and Harbaugh and Michigan are looking to make it three straight over the Buckeyes.